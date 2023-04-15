Home

Indians In Sudan Advised To Stay Indoors Amid Violent Clash Between Army, Paramilitary Forces

“In view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please stay calm and wait for updates,” the Indian Embassy said in a notice.

During the violence, gunfire was heard near the airport and also in Burhan's residence and in Khartoum North.

Khartoum: The Indian Embassy in Sudan advised its nationals to stay indoors in view of reported firings and violent clashes between the army and paramilitary forces in the country. Giving details, Sudan paramilitaries said the army attacked their camps in south Khartoum, AFP reported.

NOTICE TO ALL INDIANS IN VIEW OF REPORTED FIRINGS AND CLASHES, ALL INDIANS ARE ADVISED TO TAKE UTMOST PRECAUTIONS, STAY INDOORS AND STOP VENTURING OUTSIDE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. PLEASE ALSO STAY CALM AND WAIT FOR UPDATES. — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) April 15, 2023

Violent Clashes Erupt in Sudan

As per preliminary reports, violent clashes erupted in Sudan on Saturday after weeks of escalating tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

During the ongoing military coup in Sudan, two aircraft are known to have been badly damaged or destroyed while parked at Khartoum Intl Airport (HSSS), Sudan. A Saudi Airbus A330-300 and a SkyUp Boeing 737-800. Additional aircraft may be affected as well. Ongoing story… pic.twitter.com/gqDZXJn1XH — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) April 15, 2023

During the violence, gunfire was heard near the airport and also in Burhan’s residence and in Khartoum North. Locals were seen running for cover as artillery exchanges rocked the streets, news agency AFP reported.

“Fighters from the Rapid Support Forces attacked several army camps in Khartoum and elsewhere around Sudan,” Army spokesman Brigadier General Nabil Abdallah told AFP.

He added that the clashes are ongoing on and the army is carrying out its duty to safeguard the country.

What’s Main Cause of Clash?

Notably, military leader Burhan has been at loggerheads with the RSF commander, over talks to finalise a deal to return the country to civilian rule and end the crisis sparked by their 2021 coup. In this regard, a plan to integrate the RSF into the regular army is one of the key points of contention.

In a statement, the Army on Thursday, said it was “sounding the alarm as the country is at a dangerous historical turning point”.

“The risks are increasing as the RSF command mobilised and spread forces in the capital and other cities,” the statement added.

