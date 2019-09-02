Kochi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday said that Indians must not look at the Kashmir issue from the prism of Pakistan, with Imran Khan’s continued attack on India.

“Some people have a lot of concern for Pakistan. How will they (Pakistan) react, how will the international community react?” he asked. “It is our state. Kashmir is ours…,” Madhav said in Kochi. He was speaking on the topic “New India, New Kashmir”, an event held by the BJP’s Ernakulam district committee.

Madhav also claimed that the situation is peaceful in the Valley. He also said that people in Kashmir are happy because the Prime Minister has assured development in the state and promised equal opportunities.

“Large parts of the state are out of curfew. Friday congregations in mosques in the valley are peaceful. Barring sporadic incidents here and there, the valley is largely peaceful,” he said.

The comments came as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan upped his ante on India regarding National Register of Citizens (NRC) list. Khan equated the Kashmir situation with that of Assam. “In Assam, 1.9 million Muslims are about to lose their citizenship. This ideology has also kept nine million Kashmiris under curfew for 26 days in Kashmir,” Khan had said in Houston.

Moreover, Madhav emphasised that every Indian must consider connecting with Kashmiris as their responsibility, as he claimed, that they had been “fed a separative narrative” for nearly six decades. He also made clear that the entire territory of Kashmir belonged to India, saying “whatever is under the occupation of our neighbour (Pakistan) is ours, but it will come (to us).”

“.. friends, when we say Kashmir is ours, what we say is every Kashmiri is ours. Today the country has to embrace the entire population of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “No discrimination, no ill feelings. They are our own people. They are our family,” he added.