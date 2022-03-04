New Delhi: At least 1,000 Indians were still stranded in Ukraine’s conflict zones — 300 in Kharkiv and 700 in Sumy — and efforts were underway to evacuate them, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.Also Read - 'No Report Of Students Taken Hostage In Ukraine': India Urges Moscow-Kyiv For Ceasefire To Complete Evacuation

At a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi local ceasefire would help in the evacuation of the Indians and that New Delhi is urging both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to find ways for their safe passage from the conflict zones.

“Our primary focus is to get Indian students out of conflict zones in eastern Ukraine. We are urging both sides (Russia and Ukraine) to find ways so that we can take out our citizens. A local ceasefire would help,” he added.

Bagchi said around 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine’s borders since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February. He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.

The MEA spokesperson said 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours. Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under ‘Operation Ganga’ so far, Bagchi said.

Several Indian students were confined in the hostels of the Medical Institute of Sumy State University for over a week and they have now run out of food and water, according to a report by NDTV. In a video shared on social media, many students requested the government to rescue them from the conflict zones in eastern Ukraine. “We request Narendra Modi ji, please take us out of here, or else we will be killed. If we walk out from here on our own, we will be killed. We request the government of India, please help us,” the students said in the message.

Is there a Ukrainian citizen who is near Sumy State University? needed help? Some Indian children are stuck there, help them with food and water? Or can someone help them out??

Last week, the Indian embassy had warned that intense fighting in Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv could take place. In the meantime, the media reports suggested that trains and buses have stopped running in Sumy as the roads and bridges in the city have been destroyed, and there is heavy street fighting going on.