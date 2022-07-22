New Delhi: India slipped to 101th rank in 2021 on Global Hunger Index from 94th rank in 2020 but the central government claimed that the ranking is a flawed measure of hunger. The report labels the level of hunger in the country as “serious” but the government said that it does not reflect India’s true picture. On a question posed by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mahesh Sahoo in the Parliament, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said that the index is not representative of the hunger prevalent in the country.Also Read - Monkeypox Outbreak, COVID Surge: Is India Ready To Tackle Another Health Crisis?

"Out of the four indicators — Undernourishment, child mortality, child wasting and child wasting — only one indicator, undernourishment, is directly related to hunger. And there is hardly any evidence that child mortality is an outcome of hunger, the ministry said.

The index also said that since 2000, India has made substantial progress, but there are still areas of concern, particularly regarding child nutrition. India's GHI score has decreased from 38.8 point (considered alarming) to a 2021 GHI score of 27.5 (considered serious). The proportion of undernourished in the population and the under-five child mortality rate are now at relatively low levels. While child stunting has seen a significant decrease—from 54.2 percent in 1998–1999 to 34.7 percent in 2016–2018, it is still considered very high. At 17.3 percent—according to the latest data—India has the highest child wasting rate of all countries covered in the GHI. This rate is slightly higher than it was in 1998–1999, when it was 17.1 percent.

The Ministry’s answer also said, “Data used in Global Hunger Index report are sourced from international agencies which are not updated as per the latest data available in the country. Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the data source agency for the indicator ‘Prevalence of Undernourishment’, has relied on the opinion poll conducted telephonically, which has completely disregarded the government’s economic response to Covid-19 of providing free food grains to 80 crore National Food Security Act beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and given an unacceptable estimate for India for the triennium period 2018-2020.”

(With inputs from agencies)