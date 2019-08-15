

















New Delhi: On India’s 73rd Independence Day, PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort at 7:30 AM. Security arrangements are in place across the national capital. This will be PM Modi’s first Independence Day address after his party returned to power in the Lok Sabha elections. This will also be his sixth Independence Day speech.

It also gains significance as it comes in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A security ring, including NSG snipers and SWAT commandos, has been placed around the Red Fort. The full dress rehearsal for Independence Day took place at the Red Fort on Tuesday amid tight security cover.

PM Modi will first pay tribute to Mahatama Gandhi at 7 AM at Rajghat. From 7:30 AM, he will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Happy #IndependenceDay to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/aeF4ka3xvz — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

This time, Delhi Police will be using facial recognition technology to identify miscreants around the Red Fort and the adjoining areas. Five hundred CCTV cameras have been installed. Apart from securing the main venue at the Red Fort, arrangements for the “At Home” function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan have also been made.

Meanwhile, the roads leading to the Red Fort will also be under surveillance. Special motorcycle squads have been deployed. Baggage scanners have been placed at all the entry points of the venue and checking of vehicles is going on in different areas of the north and central districts of the city. Anti-drone detachment and snipers have also been put up.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman would be conferred with the Vir Chakra. Abhinandan was captured on February 27, after he suffered injuries while ejecting from his MiG21 during aerial combat between Indian and Pakistani air forces.