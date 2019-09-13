New Delhi: In yet another fiery attack at the Indian government over the Kashmir crisis, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that by cracking down protests and detaining leaders, India was driving Muslims around the globe into extremism.

Addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarabad during the countrywide ‘Kashmir hour’, the Pakistan PM warned against the Modi government’s actions and said that he will take a stand for Kashmiris like never done before.

“I want to warn India that extremism will rise as the people in Kashmir will stand up against oppression. When people are fed up, then they decide that it is better to die than being subjected to disgrace,” he said at the rally in the capital city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Calling the BJP-led government “fascist” and “supremacist”, PM Khan alleged that it poses a threat to Pakistan and to the minorities in India. He said that that the current conditions in Kashmir is proof to the danger that it poses for the liberal-minded people of India.

While speaking at the UNSC meeting, PM Imran Khan had also alleged that India’s continuing restrictions in Kashmir imposed by the military presence in the former state had raised the spector of genocide.

“Next week I am going to address UN General Assembly and I will not disappoint the people of Kashmir. I will stand for the rights of Kashmiris as nobody did it in the past,” he added announcing his upcoming UN address on September 27.

Pakistan has been attempting to internationalize the Kashmir issue since the central government scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

In his previous UNGA address, PM Imran Khan said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

However, India has criticized Islamabad for provoking Kashmiris by making “irresponsible statements”, maintaining that Kashmir is India’s internal matter and Pakistan should keep out of it.