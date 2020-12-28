Leaders of around 25 farmer organisations on Monday met and handed over to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar a letter in support of the Centre’s new agriculture laws. Soon after the meeting, Tomar said that India’s agriculture will prosper with new farm laws. “I am confident that with your support, positive attitude, and understanding these laws will be implemented & we will succeed in explaining to the farmers. A new path will be created & India’s agriculture will prosper,” Narendra Singh Tomar said. Also Read - PM Kisan Sampada Yojana: How This Central Scheme to Help Farmers? All You Need to Know

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also said former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the then agriculture minister Sharad Pawar wanted to bring farm reforms during the UPA regime, but could not implement them due to “political pressure”. Also Read - PM Modi Flags Off 100th 'Kisan Rail', Says Big Step Towards Empowering Farmers, Their Income

Tomar also asserted the Modi government will not take any decisions detrimental to the poor and farmers. Also Read - BJP Trying To Torch Bengal Through Riots, Trying To Break Universities Like JNU: Mamata Banerjee

The minister was addressing representatives of 11 farmer organisations from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir who had come to extend support for the three farm laws.

“Under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi, whatever positive steps are taken for bringing reforms, some section have opposed them. However, these reforms have been instrumental in changing the picture of the country,” an official statement quoted Tomar having said in the meeting with the farm groups.

The government is in talks with protesting farmer unions as well and is trying to end the logjam through dialogue, he added. Asserting that the Modi government would never take any decision which will have a negative impact on the poor and farmers in villages, Tomar said, “Some forces are making futile efforts to fulfill their plans/designs using the shoulder of farmers.”

“In the UPA regime, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the then Agriculture Miniter Sharad Pawar wanted to bring reforms in the farm sector. But it is unfortunate that their government could not take the decision due to political pressure,” he observed.

Separately, Pawar told reporters here that the government should take farmers’ agitation seriously. Tomar also said that the previous governments, farm scientists, farm bodies and chief ministers had recommended and supported the farm reforms.

About 11 farmer groups, which included Kisan Indian Union (Delhi) Rashtriya Annadata Union (Uttar Pradesh), Krishi Jagran Manch (West Bengal) and Maharasthra Krishak Samaj, met Tomar at NASC complex in Pusa area.

With this, the number of farmer groups extending support for the laws has touched at least two dozen. For over a month now, 40 farmer unions, especially from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various borders of Delhi seeking repeal of the three farm laws.

The government has invited them to resume talks on December 30, which is scheduled to be held after 25 days since the last round on December 5.