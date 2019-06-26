India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 period was unanimously endorsed by 55 nations. The endorsement for the two-year term has been seen as a significant diplomatic win for India.

News of the development was announced by India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, who tweeted a video message along with the caption, “A unanimous step. Asia-Pacific Group @UN unanimously endorses India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the Security Council for 2-year term in 2021/22. Thanks to all 55 members for their support.”

Elections for five non-permanent members of the 15-nation Council for the 2021-22 term will be held around June next year.

Among the 55 countries supporting India’s candidature are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Syria, Turkey, UAE and Vietnam.

Each year the 193-member General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN high-table. The five permanent members of the Council are China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis: five for African and Asian States; one for Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.

Previously, India had been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012 under the leadership of former Ambassador Hardeep Singh Puri.

Early this month, Estonia, Niger, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam were elected to the Council for a two-year term beginning January 2020. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the smallest nation ever to secure a seat.

Currently, the 10 non-permanent members are Belgium, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Indonesia, Kuwait, Peru, Poland and South Africa.

India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the Security Council saying it rightly deserves a place as a permanent member of the Council, which in its current form does not represent the geopolitical realities of the 21st Century.

India’s former Permanent Representative to the UN Asoke Kumar Mukerji had previously told PTI that the country will contest the elections for a non-permanent member seat of the Security Council for the 2021-2022 term.

With Inputs From PTI