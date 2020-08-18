New Delhi: India’s coronavirus count has crossed the 27 lakh mark as the country, in the last 24 hours, recorded a spike of 55,079, taking its overall tally to 27,02,743. Also, there were 876 deaths in the said period, taking the death toll past the 51,000 mark to 51,797. Also Read - 'Added to Covid Count': Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The number of recovered and active cases, meanwhile, are at 19,77,780 and 6,73,166 respectively.

While India continues to be the third worst-affected nation after the United States and Brazil respectively, its recovery rate is a healthy 73.17%. The positivity and fatality rates, meanwhile, are at 24.90% and 1.91% respectively. Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 8,99,864 COVID-19 tests were conducted-the highest in a day-taking the total number of tests done thus far to 3,09,41,264.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, in that order, continue to be the four worst-affected states. However, Uttar Pradesh has surpassed Delhi to become the fifth worst-affected state/union territory.