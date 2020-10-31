New Delhi: With a single-day rise of 48,268 infections, India’s COVID-19 caseload pushed over 81 lakh-mark, the Health Ministry data showed on Saturday. The COVID-19 tally in India rose to 81,37,119, while the death toll increased by 551 fresh fatalities to 1,21,641. Also Read - Is The Worst Over For Coronavirus in India? Here's What You Need to Know

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries crossed 74 lakhs with 59,454 new discharges. Also Read - Amid Festivities and Air Pollution, Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,891 Covid Cases

As of this morning, the total active cases stand at 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in the last 24 hours, the data showed. Also Read - Beware! If Found Not Wearing Face Mask, You Could Land up Cleaning Mumbai Roads