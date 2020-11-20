New Delhi: India on Friday registered a total of 45,882 new Coronavirus infections, pushing the total tally across the country to 90,04,365, i.e. 0.6% of India’s 1.3 billion population. The recoveries, on the other hand, surged to 84.28 lakh, taking the recovery rate to 93.6 per cent. Notably, despite the grim milestone of 9 million, the country has seen a steady decline for in cases for weeks now. Also Read - In a First, Signs of ‘Herd Immunity’ Witnessed in Small Population Groups in Pune: Report

A total of 584 new deaths were reported in the span of 24 hours, taking the overall toll in the country to 1,32,162. The Covid-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.46 per cent.

Here are the top points from this big story:

1) Total active cases are at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in last 24 hrs.

2) Delhi has been highest contributor of Coronavirus cases in India. The Kejriwal government has ordered an imposition of Rs 2000 towards fine for not wearing masks in public areas.

3) The Oxford Covid vaccine will be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and for the general public by April, Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

4) Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths and new cases zoomed sharply on Thursday, sparking fresh alarm, though the number of active cases dropped below the 80,000-mark, health authorities said.

5) According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,95,91,786 samples have been tested up to November 20 with 10,83,397 samples being tested on Thursday.