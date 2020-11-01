New Delhi: With 46,964 new infections, India’s cumulative coronavirus tally on Sunday surged to 81,84,083. This includes 470 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll mounts to 1,22,111. Also Read - Centre to Hold Talks With Diplomatic Corps on Efforts to Develop, Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

The total active cases in the country stood at 5,70,458 while at least 74,91,513 people have recovered from the viral disease, the health ministry released data this morning. The recovery rate stood at 91.54 per cent. Also Read - Natural Antioxidants Can Keep Your Heart Healthy During Winters, COVID-19

Meanwhile, the ICMR noted that the total number of samples tested up to October 31 stood at 10,98,87,303, including 10,91,239 samples tested in a single day yesterday. Also Read - How Much Will Coronavirus Vaccine Cost in India? How Will it be Distributed? FAQs Answered

Notably, Delhi appears to have entered the third wave of COVID-19 infection as it reported more than 4,000 cases every day for the past four days. The rise in cases has been led by a temperature drop and increased air pollution amid the festive season.

It must be noted that India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.