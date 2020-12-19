New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed the 1-crore mark with 25,153 new infections. The death toll, on the other hand, reached 1,45,136 after 347 people lost their lives in the past 24 hours. Also Read - How Wearing a Mask Could Land You at Greater Risk For Coronavirus | Explained

There are 3,08,751 active cases in the country which constitute 3.08 per cent of the total caseload. The total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh, the health ministry data showed. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: List of Countries Where The Mobile Game Was Banned in 2020

The country’s COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. Also Read - Government Schools and Coaching Centres in This State to Reopen From January 4

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.