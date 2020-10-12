New Delhi: With 66,732 cases, India’s COVID-19 tally went past 71 lakh, while while the number of people who have recuperated crossed 61 lakh, pushing the recovery rate to 86.36 per cent. The death toll soared to 1,09,150 after 816 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. The case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.53 per cent.

Of the total 71,20,538 cases, there are 8,61,853 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which account for 12.10 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed. For the fourth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 9 lakh. Also Read - Telangana Farmer Who Fasted, Prayed For Trump's Recovery Dies of Cardiac Arrest According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 8,78,72,093 samples had been tested up to October 11. Of these, 9,94,851 samples were tested on Sunday. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11. Also Read - Schools Reopening India: Normal Classes to Remain Suspended in This State Till Diwali Take a look at the key developments:

-As the country gears up to celebrate festivals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged people to unite in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly.

-“If we falter in following COVID-19 guidelines during the festivals then corona can again assume a dangerous shape and become big trouble for us. This is the truth, in any religion, no dharmic leader will say that people’s lives should be put at risk to celebrate festivals. No God has said that one needs to go to puja pandals to worship,” the Minister said

-Fairs, melas, food stalls, rallies, processions and exhibitions will not be permitted in the national capital till October 31 this year as the coronavirus situation is still at the delicate stage, the DDMA issued a detailed SOP for holding congregations and gatherings during the upcoming festive season.

-Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan yesterday announced a new indigenously developed ‘Feluda’ paper strip test for the diagnosis of COVID-19 is set to be rolled out very soon to replace the regular tests. What is Feluda test?

-Karnataka’s two ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators N Ravikumar and Raghupathi Bhat tested positive for coronavirus and are in private hospitals in Bengaluru and Manipal in Udupi district for treatment.