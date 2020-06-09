New Delhi: A day after the Centre and state governments eased several restriction, India registered a record single-day spike for the seventh consecutive day, with 9,983 fresh coronavirus or COVID-19 cases. This took the country’s total tally to 2,65, 598. The death toll, on the other hand, inched closer to 7,500-mark — 7,466 to be specific after a record increase of 331 fatalities in the last 24 hours. After the US, Brazil, Russia, and the UK, India is the fifth worst-affected nation in terms of coronavirus cases. Also Read - COVID-19 LIVE: India Records Another Single-Day Spike With 9,987 Fresh Cases, 331 Deaths; Total Tally Crosses 2.60 Lakh

With 85,975 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country followed by Tamil Nadu at 31,667 cases. A total of 1,08,048 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours and overall 47,74,434 samples have been tested till now.

Take a look at the top developments:

A meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will be held through video conferencing, today.

No new COVID-19 case in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, death toll at 34: Maharashtra Police

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called meeting with all political parties today over prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Government of India issues fresh guidelines for officials and staffers of Central Government to prevent spread of COVID-19, after several officials in various Central Government Ministries/Departments have tested positive .

Class 12th examination of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education that were deferred due to the Coronavirus pandemic, resumes today; Students are being allowed to enter inside examination centres after sanitizing their hands and getting their temperature checked.

With the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Tripura government has declared 30 locations as containment zones.

Chhattisgarh reports 104 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1197. Number of active cases stand at 858: State Health Department.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said the suggestions will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Obtained valuable suggestions from state governments regarding issues related to school education. Our priority has always been the safety and security of students and teachers,” the minister said in a tweet. He added that the suggestions received will be examined and sent to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 406,000. As of Tuesday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,097,717, while the death toll increased to 406,402.