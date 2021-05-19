New Delhi: India registered the highest single-day death toll due to coronavirus on Wednesday even as the number of cases remained below the 3-lakh mark. With 2,67,334 new COVID-19 infections, the country’s caseload reached 2,54,96,330, while an alarming rise of 4529 deaths in 24 hours took the death toll to 2,83,248, according to the Health Ministry data this morning. Also Read - BCCI Calls Special General Meeting on May 29 to Discuss Upcoming Cricket Season

As many as 3,89,851 patients were discharged in the past one day taking the total recoveries to 2,19,86,363. Active cases in India now stand at 32,26,719. Also Read - Coronavirus New Strain Can Infect Your Eye Cells, All You Need To Know

Meanwhile, America’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson opened its doors to India joined hands with Telangana-based Biological E Limited for the manufacturing.

India’s tally remained below 3 lakhs for the fourth consecutive day even as the surge in deaths alerted officials. Delhi and Mumbai, two major cities that witnessed a horrifying second wave have now brought their rate of infections under control. However, Karnataka’s Bengaluru continues to report a spike in cases.