New Delhi: India's coronavirus recoveries crossed the 15 lakh-mark, the government said on Monday. Notably, recoveries are over twice the number of active cases (6,28,747) of coronavirus infection at present. However, infection still remains concentrated in 10 states that contribute more than 80% of the new cases, asserted the health ministry.

"The number of recovered cases has touched another high of 2.36 times the active cases. All patients are all under medical attention either in home isolation or in hospitals," the ministry said.

As many as 53,879 coronavirus patients were discharged in 24-hours, pushing the recovery rate to 68.78 per cent. The fatality rate has further dropped to 2.01 per cent, it claimed. The ministry also stated that the number of single-day tests has been growing exponentially and India has been testing over six lakh samples daily for several days.

“A record 7,19,364 samples have been tested on Saturday, the highest in a day so far. India is conducting around 500 tests for detection of COVID-19 per minute and the per-day testing capacity has increased over five lakhs,” Scientist and media coordinator at ICMR, Dr Lokesh Sharma said.