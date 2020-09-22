New Delhi: Amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases acorss India, Union Ministry of Health has said that the country has recorded ‘very high’ single-day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. “More than 90,000 COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single-day from past three days”, said the ministry. Also Read - Around 75% Employees Across 8 Indian Cities Willing to Continue Work From Home: ASSOCHAM Survey

It asserted that this high rate of daily recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with maximum number of recovered cases. “This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80%, while the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, India’s COVID-19 tally inched towards 55 lakh-mark after 86,961 fresh cases were detected. Out of the 54,87,581 total cases, 10,03,299 are currently active, 43,96,399 have recovered. The death toll has soared to 87,882.

On the other hand, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that the government is working round-the-clock to combat COVID-19 and a vaccine against the deadly virus will be available in the beginning of the next year anytime.

His response came in a reply to a Member of Parliament who alleged that the government is waiting for the act of God in fight against the disease which on Monday inched closer to 55 lakh-mark in India with a total of 54,87,580 cases in 235 days since the first case was reported on January 30.