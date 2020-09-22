New Delhi: Amid rising number of the novel coronavirus cases acorss India, Union Ministry of Health has said that the country has recorded ‘very high’ single-day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. “More than 90,000 COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single-day from past three days”, said the ministry. Also Read - CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2020 Begins Today | Check Covid-19 Guidelines Here

It asserted that this high rate of daily recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with maximum number of recovered cases. "This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80%, while the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent," it added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally has surpassed the 55 lakh-mark after 75,083 fresh cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Out of the 55, 62,664 total cases, 9,75,861 are currently active, 44,97,868 have recovered. The death toll has soared to 88,935.

“India’s COVID19 case tally crossed 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases & 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured/discharged/migrated & 88,935 deaths”, the health ministry data showed.

On the other hand, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that the government is working round-the-clock to combat COVID-19 and a vaccine against the deadly virus will be available in the beginning of the next year anytime.

His response came in a reply to a Member of Parliament who alleged that the government is waiting for the act of God in fight against the disease which on Monday inched closer to 55 lakh-mark in India with a total of 54,87,580 cases in 235 days since the first case was reported on January 30.