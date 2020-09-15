New Delhi: With no respite from the rising number of infections, the coronavirus tally in India crossed 49 lakh on Tuesday with 83,809 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry. Also Read - India's Role in Production of COVID-19 Vaccine Critical in Containing Pandemic: Bill Gates

The death toll rose to 80,776 with 1,054 more people dying of the virus. The case fatality rate stands at 1.64 per cent, according to the ministry data. Also Read - COVID-19: Researchers Predict That COVID-19 Will Become A Seasonal Virus

There are 9,90,061 active cases of COVID-19, comprising 20.08 per cent of the total 49,30,236 cases, it said. Meanwhile, 38.59 lakh people have recuperated in the country so far, taking the recovery rate to 78.28 per cent. Also Read - 'Battle Against COVID-19 Far From Over', Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 5.83 crore COVID tests have been conducted till date and 10.73 lakh samples were tested on Monday.

According to the John Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is at the number one position in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases followed by Brazil and the US.

At the same time, India is the second worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is at the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.

Of the 1,054 new deaths, 363 are from Maharashtra, 119 from Karnataka, 68 from Punjab, 62 from Uttar Pradesh, 60 from Andhra Pradesh, 58 from West Bengal, 53 from Tamil Nadu, 29 from Madhya Pradesh, 26 from Delhi, 25 from Haryana, 18 from Chhattisgarh, 17 each from Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, 15 each from Kerala and Uttarakhand and 14 each from Rajasthan and Goa.

At least 13 fatalities have been reported from Assam, 11 from Odisha, 10 from Telangana, nine each from Bihar and Puducherry, seven from Tripura, six from Jharkhand, five each from Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, two from Sikkim while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Ladakh have registered one fatality each.

A total of 80,776 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 29,894 from Maharashtra followed by 8,434 from Tamil Nadu, 7,384 from Karnataka, 4,972 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,770 from Delhi, 4,491 from Uttar Pradesh, 4,003 from West Bengal, 3,227 from Gujarat and 2,424 from Punjab and 1,791 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed upon the fact that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.