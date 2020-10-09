New Delhi: With 70,496 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed 69 lakh-mark, while the death toll due to the disease soared to 1,06,490 after 964 people succumbed to COVID-19 in a day. Also Read - Watch It to Believe It! This 8-Year-Old Israeli Girl Loves Swimming With Her 11-Foot Pet Python, The Internet is Scared

Meanwhile, there are 8,93,592 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 12.94 per cent of the total caseload. The total recoveries, on the other hand, have surged to 59,06,069 pushing the recovery rate to 85.52 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.54 per cent.

"India on a steady trajectory of continuously declining Active Cases. Active caseload below 9 lakh for the first time after a month. India registered 8.93 lakh active cases today after registering 8.97 lakh on 9th September", said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It added that 75% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs —-Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh,

Talking about the deaths reported in the last 24 hours, it said that 964 people lost their lives in a day and of the total, nearly 82% are concentrated in ten states/UTs.

Of the total 964 new fatalities, 358 were reporgted from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka, 68 Tamil Nadu, 63 from West Bengal, 45 from Uttar Pradesh, 42 Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 8,46,34,680 samples have been tested up to October 8 with 11,68,705 samples being tested on Thursday.