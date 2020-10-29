New Delhi: India’s total COVID-19 caseload on Thursday crossed the 80-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 49,881 infections. At least 517 new fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,20,527. Also Read - Macron Orders France Back Into National Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 80,40,203, while the fatality rate has further declined to 1.49 per cent. Active cases stand at 6,03,687, down by 7,116 since yesterday, the Health Ministry data showed. Also Read - Defending Champion Lakshya Sen Withdraws From SaarLorlux Open After Father Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the total cured cases are 73,15,989 with 56,480 new discharges in the last 24 hrs. Also Read - Smriti Irani Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Her to Get Tested

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) noted that a cumulative total of 10,65,63,440 samples have been tested for up to October 28. Of these 10,75,760 samples were tested yesterday:

India has shown a downward trend in the COVID-19 pandemic since September. However, experts have warned that cases might surge again in the winter months.

At the same time, Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said that Covishield, a coronavirus vaccine candidate, could be ready as early as December this year while the first batch comprising 100 million doses may be available by early 2021.

Besides, two other vaccine candidates are also being tested across the country.