India, on Wednesday, reported 50,209 new infections, the first time in a week that the count had crossed 50,000. With the new infections, India COVID-19 caseload went past 83 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent.

A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent. According to the data, the number of active cases in the country stands at 5,33,787 as of date which comprises 6.42 per cent of the total caseload.

