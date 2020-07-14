New Delhi: With 28,498 fresh infections and 553 fatalities, India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed 9 lakh-mark and the death toll reached 23,727 on Tuesday. India crossed nine lakh mark from eight lakh within three days. Of the total 9,06,752, active cases stand at 3,11,565 and recoveries at 5,71,460. Also Read - Google to Fund 1 Lakh Career Certificates Scholarships to Help People Find Jobs

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 63.02%. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.01%:3.99% now, said the government. Also Read - UP Police Makes Violators Write ‘Mask Lagana Hai’ 500 Times As Punishment If Caught Without One

Top developments:

During the last 24 hours, 2,86,247 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,194 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

With 2,60,924 cases and 10,482 casualties, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,42,798 cases, including 2,032 deaths. The national capital stands at 3rd position with a total tally of 1,13,740 cases and 3,411 deaths.

Section 144 has been imposed in Maharashtra’s Pune city in wake of the 10-day lockdown, which begins on Tuesday. The shutdown will continue till July 23.

Shops closed and streets deserted as complete lockdown is being observed in Kalaburagi. District Administration has ordered lockdown in Kalaburagi from 14th to 20th July, to control the spread of COVID-19.