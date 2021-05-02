Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: India’s COVID-19 numbers skyrocketed with a massive surge of 3,92,488 fresh infections. The death toll mounted to a record high of 3,689 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload stood at an overwhelming 1,95,57,457, as per Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. Active cases in India now stand at 33,49,644, while the cumulative death toll is 2,15,542. At the same time, total of 1,48,17,371 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, taking the recovery rate to 81.84 per cent. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in India Crucial to Beat New COVID Surge, Suggests AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 205 24 5773 72 68 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 130752 7772 982297 11579 8053 61 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1387 161 17190 56 59 4 Assam 26374 1201 228872 2229 1330 23 5 Bihar 108203 2802 373261 10905 2642 82 6 Chandigarh 7222 316 35735 472 489 11 7 Chhattisgarh 121099 2141 614693 13532 8810 229 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1867 66 5841 274 4 9 Delhi 96747 2614 1061246 27421 16559 412 10 Goa 23884 939 68249 1310 1222 54 11 Gujarat 145139 3093 429130 10582 7355 172 12 Haryana 102516 4954 394709 8509 4341 125 13 Himachal Pradesh 19928 1503 80585 1220 1525 28 14 Jammu and Kashmir 30343 1984 147242 1801 2330 47 15 Jharkhand 58437 721 178468 5433 2829 169 16 Karnataka 405088 22378 1143250 18341 15794 271 17 Kerala 324169 20095 1277294 15493 5356 48 18 Ladakh 1400 50 12542 166 144 1 19 Lakshadweep 1438 114 1481 42 4 20 Madhya Pradesh 88511 2285 481477 14562 5718 102 21 Maharashtra 665837 1154 3930302 61326 69615 802 22 Manipur 1652 235 29843 79 410 5 23 Meghalaya 1659 67 15275 192 174 3 24 Mizoram 1299 220 4985 59 15 25 Nagaland 1353 92 12674 63 107 3 26 Odisha 61505 4768 391048 5634 2054 11 27 Puducherry 10263 744 48921 623 817 12 28 Punjab 58229 2431 310601 4448 9160 138 29 Rajasthan 182301 5816 428953 11676 4399 160 30 Sikkim 1647 215 6416 43 148 1 31 Tamil Nadu 117405 2277 1054746 17164 14193 147 32 Telangana 80695 1807 367727 5567 2368 56 33 Tripura 1471 205 33720 41 398 1 34 Uttarakhand 51127 1635 132156 3751 2731 107 35 Uttar Pradesh 301833 8950 967797 38826 12874 304 36 West Bengal 116659 3035 717772 14374 11447 103 Total 3349644 80934 15992271 307865 215542 3689

