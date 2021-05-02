Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: India’s COVID-19 numbers skyrocketed with a massive surge of 3,92,488 fresh infections. The death toll mounted to a record high of 3,689 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload stood at an overwhelming 1,95,57,457, as per Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. Active cases in India now stand at 33,49,644, while the cumulative death toll is 2,15,542. At the same time, total of 1,48,17,371 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, taking the recovery rate to 81.84 per cent. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in India Crucial to Beat New COVID Surge, Suggests AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands20524 577372 68
2Andhra Pradesh1307527772 98229711579 805361 
3Arunachal Pradesh1387161 1719056 59 
4Assam263741201 2288722229 133023 
5Bihar1082032802 37326110905 264282 
6Chandigarh7222316 35735472 48911 
7Chhattisgarh1210992141 61469313532 8810229 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu186766 5841274 4 
9Delhi967472614 106124627421 16559412 
10Goa23884939 682491310 122254 
11Gujarat1451393093 42913010582 7355172 
12Haryana1025164954 3947098509 4341125 
13Himachal Pradesh199281503 805851220 152528 
14Jammu and Kashmir303431984 1472421801 233047 
15Jharkhand58437721 1784685433 2829169 
16Karnataka40508822378 114325018341 15794271 
17Kerala32416920095 127729415493 535648 
18Ladakh140050 12542166 144
19Lakshadweep1438114 148142 4 
20Madhya Pradesh885112285 48147714562 5718102 
21Maharashtra6658371154 393030261326 69615802 
22Manipur1652235 2984379 410
23Meghalaya165967 15275192 174
24Mizoram1299220 498559 15 
25Nagaland135392 1267463 107
26Odisha615054768 3910485634 205411 
27Puducherry10263744 48921623 81712 
28Punjab582292431 3106014448 9160138 
29Rajasthan1823015816 42895311676 4399160 
30Sikkim1647215 641643 148
31Tamil Nadu1174052277 105474617164 14193147 
32Telangana806951807 3677275567 236856 
33Tripura1471205 3372041 398
34Uttarakhand511271635 1321563751 2731107 
35Uttar Pradesh3018338950 96779738826 12874304 
36West Bengal1166593035 71777214374 11447103 
Total334964480934 15992271307865 2155423689 

  • A total of 84,599 people between the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease on the first day of Phase 3 vaccination drive.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts today to review the oxygen and medicine availability across the country.
  • The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.
  • Meanwhile, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said he was receiving aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield.
  • At the same time, counting of votes for elections in four major states and one UT are underway amid the pandemic situation. Results for the polls will be announced today evening.