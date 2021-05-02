Coronavirus in India Latest News and Updates: India’s COVID-19 numbers skyrocketed with a massive surge of 3,92,488 fresh infections. The death toll mounted to a record high of 3,689 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The country’s caseload stood at an overwhelming 1,95,57,457, as per Union Health Ministry data on Sunday. Active cases in India now stand at 33,49,644, while the cumulative death toll is 2,15,542. At the same time, total of 1,48,17,371 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, taking the recovery rate to 81.84 per cent. Also Read - Complete Lockdown in India Crucial to Beat New COVID Surge, Suggests AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria
Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|205
|24
|5773
|72
|68
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|130752
|7772
|982297
|11579
|8053
|61
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1387
|161
|17190
|56
|59
|
|4
|Assam
|26374
|1201
|228872
|2229
|1330
|23
|5
|Bihar
|108203
|2802
|373261
|10905
|2642
|82
|6
|Chandigarh
|7222
|316
|35735
|472
|489
|11
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|121099
|2141
|614693
|13532
|8810
|229
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1867
|66
|5841
|274
|4
|
|9
|Delhi
|96747
|2614
|1061246
|27421
|16559
|412
|10
|Goa
|23884
|939
|68249
|1310
|1222
|54
|11
|Gujarat
|145139
|3093
|429130
|10582
|7355
|172
|12
|Haryana
|102516
|4954
|394709
|8509
|4341
|125
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|19928
|1503
|80585
|1220
|1525
|28
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|30343
|1984
|147242
|1801
|2330
|47
|15
|Jharkhand
|58437
|721
|178468
|5433
|2829
|169
|16
|Karnataka
|405088
|22378
|1143250
|18341
|15794
|271
|17
|Kerala
|324169
|20095
|1277294
|15493
|5356
|48
|18
|Ladakh
|1400
|50
|12542
|166
|144
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1438
|114
|1481
|42
|4
|
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|88511
|2285
|481477
|14562
|5718
|102
|21
|Maharashtra
|665837
|1154
|3930302
|61326
|69615
|802
|22
|Manipur
|1652
|235
|29843
|79
|410
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|1659
|67
|15275
|192
|174
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|1299
|220
|4985
|59
|15
|
|25
|Nagaland
|1353
|92
|12674
|63
|107
|3
|26
|Odisha
|61505
|4768
|391048
|5634
|2054
|11
|27
|Puducherry
|10263
|744
|48921
|623
|817
|12
|28
|Punjab
|58229
|2431
|310601
|4448
|9160
|138
|29
|Rajasthan
|182301
|5816
|428953
|11676
|4399
|160
|30
|Sikkim
|1647
|215
|6416
|43
|148
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|117405
|2277
|1054746
|17164
|14193
|147
|32
|Telangana
|80695
|1807
|367727
|5567
|2368
|56
|33
|Tripura
|1471
|205
|33720
|41
|398
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|51127
|1635
|132156
|3751
|2731
|107
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|301833
|8950
|967797
|38826
|12874
|304
|36
|West Bengal
|116659
|3035
|717772
|14374
|11447
|103
|Total
|3349644
|80934
|15992271
|307865
|215542
|3689
Developments so far: Also Read - Kanupriya, Famous Doordarshan Anchor, Dies of Covid-19
- A total of 84,599 people between the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease on the first day of Phase 3 vaccination drive.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet experts today to review the oxygen and medicine availability across the country.
- The meeting comes amid reports of healthcare personnel feeling overwhelmed in some parts of the country due to the surge in the COVID-19 cases, with testing facilities also being under a strain.
- Meanwhile, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said he was receiving aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield.
- At the same time, counting of votes for elections in four major states and one UT are underway amid the pandemic situation. Results for the polls will be announced today evening.