New Delhi: With 86,961 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally in inched towards 55 lakh-mark on Monday. Out of the 54,87,581 total cases, 10,03,299 are currently active, 43,96,399 have recovered. The death toll soared to 87,882 after 1,130 people lost their lives in a day.

"India's COVID-19 case tally at 54.87 lakh with a spike of 86,961 new cases & 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases, 43,96,399 cured/discharged/migrated & 87,882 deaths", said Union Health Ministry.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 7,31,534 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 64,392,594.

Even though India rallies behind the US in terms of number of cases, it has overtaken the country to become number one in terms of recoveries. The recovery rate stands at 79.68 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Top Developments:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,08,642 cases, including 32,671 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Schools partially resumed in 10 states of the country. Govt has allowed students of Class 9 to 12 to visit schools from today on a voluntary basis.

If reports are to be believed, more than 60,000 people have applied to volunteer for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Moscow and over 700 people have been injected with the coronavirus vaccine. Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 31 million mark, while the deaths have increased to almost 960,000. As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,918,269 and the fatalities rose to 959,332.