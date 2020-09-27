New Delhi: India’s tally of coronavirus cases has inched towards 6 million after 88,600 cases were detected in the last 24 hours. The death toll has soared to 94,503 as 1,124 people succumbed to the infection in a day. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Government Organised Navratri Festival in Gujarat This Year

“Spike of 88,600 new COVID-19 cases and 1,124 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. COVID case tally stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured/discharged/migrated & 94,503 deaths”, Union health ministry said.



The ministry has claimed that 75 per cent cases are found concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories.

The 10 states and Union Territories from where 75 per cent of the new cases have been reported are Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Maharashtra continues to top this list by accounting for more than 17,000 cases. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh reported more than 8,000 and 7,000 cases respectively, the ministry said. Also, Maharashtra, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh account for 83 per cent of the 1,089 deaths due to COVID-19 registered in a day. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases stood at 32,746,134 and the fatalities rose to 992,946. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,077,450 and 204,485, respectively.