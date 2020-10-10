New Delhi: With a single-day spike of 73,272 cases, India’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections inched towards 70,000 on Saturday. A total of 926 fatalities in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,07,416. Of the total 69,79,424 cases, 8,83,185 cases are currently active, 59,88,822 have been cured. Also Read - World Mental Health Day 2020: History And Significance of The Day

As per the health ministry data, the total percentage of active cases is now at 12.94 per cent. The higher number of recoveries has aided the national recovery rate to further improve to 85.52 per cent, while the fatality rate has dropped to 1.54 per cent.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,64,018 sample tests in a single day on Friday.

India reports a spike of 73,272 new #COVID19 cases & 926 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 69,79,424 including 8,83,185 active cases, 59,88,823 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,07,416 deaths: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/U98L9xhHH8 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the health ministry had said that the declining trend of the percentage of active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases. Recoveries in India have exceeded new cases for three continuous weeks, it said.

It added,”This is the result of collaborative action by states and union territories under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive testing, tracking, quick hospitalisation and adherence to the standard treatment protocol which has ensured a standardised quality of medical care across public and private hospitals and for home isolation cases.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 15,06,018 cases, including 39,732 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.