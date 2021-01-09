New Delhi: India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday rose marginally to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new cases in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data this morning. The development comes a day after a UK flight, first since the outbreak of new COVID-19 strain, landed in Delhi. Also Read - Do You Smoke? COVID-19 Doubles Your Risk of Dying, Here is How

Notably, London has declared a coronavirus emergency, while all of England is facing another stringent lockdown already. However, the Delhi government has issued guidelines for such passengers and made RT-PCR Test and institutional quarantine mandatory for them.

Meanwhile, the death toll climbed to 1,50,798 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 228 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested so far — 9,16,951 of them on Friday — for coronavirus infection.