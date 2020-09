New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 case tally surpassed the 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases and 1,089 deaths in last 24 hours. Of the total 59,03,933 cases, 9,60,969 are active and 48,49,585 are recovered/discharged. The death toll has soared to 93,379. Also Read - Imran Khan UNGA 2020 Speech Almost Replica of 2019 litany