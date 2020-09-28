New Delhi: With a spike of 82,170 cases and 1,039 fatalities in a span of 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 60 lakh-mark on Monday. Of the total 60,74,703 cases, 9,62,640 are active and 5,01, 6251 people recuperated from the disease . The death toll soared to 95,542. Also Read - Open-Roof Tourist Luxury Bus For Suchetgarh Border Launched on World Tourism Day in Jammu

While the the national recovery rate has reached 82.46 per cent, the fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19 May Cause Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems

Notably, India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16. Also Read - Want to Experience Sustainable Travel? Head to These 4 Destinations in India to Explore Just That

It is the second-worst hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil.

Take a look at the Key developments

7,19,67,230 samples tested up to 27th September for COVID19 . Of these, 7,09,394 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the ICMR’s second sero-survey showed that Indian population is still far from achieving herd immunity against coronavirus infection.

“Even the soon to be released second sero-survey indications are that we are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour,” Vardhan said in response to the queries posed by his social media followers on Sunday Samvad’ platform.

After five days, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 deaths dropped below the 400-mark, though fresh cases continued to remain on the high, health officials said on Sunday. The state recorded 18,056 new cases – lower than the peak day’s tally of 24,886 – pushing up the total from 13,21,176 to 13,39,232 cases till date.

The overall number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 33 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 996,000.