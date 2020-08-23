New Delhi: India on Sunday crossed 30-lakh mark after recording a spike of 69,239 fresh Coronavirus cases, including 912 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Western & Southern Open: Andy Murray Advances to Second Round, Venus Williams Exits

"The COVID19 case tally in the country rises to 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated & 56,706 deaths," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.