New Delhi: India on Wednesday registered a spike of 90,123 fresh Coronavirus cases, pushing the total tally to cross 50-lakh mark. Further, a total of 1,290 fatalities owing to Coronavirus infection were recorded within 24 hours. “The total case tally stands at 50,20,360 including 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,361 cured/discharged/migrated & 82,066 deaths,” the Health Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. Also Read - India COVID Vaccine Update: Serum Institute Gets DCGI Nod to Resume Clinical Trials Of Oxford Vaccine Candidate

More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Unlock 4: Himachal Pradesh Allows Inter-State Travel Without E-passes, Movement of State Buses Still Banned