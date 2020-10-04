New Delhi: With a spike of 75,829 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 65 lakh-mark on Tuesday. The death toll has soared to 1,01,782 after 940 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. Also Read - Nirbhaya Case Lawyer AP Singh to Defend 4 Upper Caste Men Accused in Hathras Gangrape Case

"India's COVID-19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths", data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

It also asserted that the country has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. “With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit COVID-19 spread”, the ministry stated further.



The recovery rate has reached 84.13 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.55 per cent.

Notbaly, India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16 and crossed 60 lakh on September 28.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 7,89,92,534 samples have been tested up to October 3 with 11,42,131 samples being tested on Saturday.