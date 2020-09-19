New Delhi: With a spike of 93,337 new cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 53 lakh-mark, while the death toll soared to 85,619 after 1,247 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Notably, the country’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

"India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 53-lakh mark with a spike of 93,337 new cases & 1,247 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 53,08,015 including 10,13,964 active cases, 42,08,432 cured/discharged/migrated & 85,619 deaths", said Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the health ministry data, India’s recovery rate stands at 78.86 per cent, while the fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.62 per cent. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Cause Decline in Life Expectancy Globally

The ministry has emphasized that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the five states with a high number of active COVID-19 cases. However, the health ministry has asserted that these five states are also the ones that are reporting a high level of recoveries.

The country has been consistently reporting a very high level of daily recoveries of more than 70,000 for the past 11 days, the ministry said. “Recovered cases of coronavirus infection are 4.04 times the number of active cases as recoveries outnumber the latter by 30,94,797,” it highlighted.

