In a piece of hopeful news, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that Phase-III trials of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine ‘COVAXIN’ will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October. Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccine: Chinese Company SinoVac Says Vaccine Should be Ready by Early 2021 For Distribution Worldwide

“The phase-3 trial of COVAXIN being developed by Bharat Biotech will start in Lucknow and Gorakhpur from October,” said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad in a press conference. Also Read - India Corona Vaccine Latest News: Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' to be Tested For Phase-3 Trials in Uttar Pradesh | Read Here

The company plans to test the vaccine on about 25,000 – 30,000 people in phase -3.

Notably, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Bharat Biotech for the development of the COVAXIN.

Bharat Biotech has also inked a licencing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, the US, for a single dose intranasal vaccine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19)

Bharat Biotech owns the rights to distribute the vaccine in all markets except for the US, Japan and Europe, the company announced on Wednesday. The company is also in talks with other partners and looking at possibilities of manufacturing the vaccine in 4-5 countries.

It is looking at having at least 1 billion doses per annum manufacturing capacity of Covaxin.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepak Singh on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested to increase testing for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh.