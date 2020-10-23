New Delhi: After dipping below 47,000 new cases three days ago, there has been a rise in country’s daily new COVID-19 cases ever since. A total of 54,366 fresh infections and 690 deaths in 24 hours, took India’s tally to 77,61,312 on Friday. Also Read - Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh Announce Free COVID-19 Vaccine After BJP's Poll Promise in Bihar

Out of the total COVID cases, 6,95,509 are currently active, 69,48,497 have been discharged, while 1,17,306 lost their lives to the virus. Also Read - Delhi Records 3,882 New Covid-19 Cases, 35 Deaths; Active Cases Reach 25,237

India’s cumulative Positivity Rate is 7.81 per cent and the daily figure is 3.8 per cent. Several states and UTs are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing. Also Read - Badminton's World Junior Championship Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

India's cumulative Positivity Rate is 7.81% and the daily figure is 3.8%. Several states/UTs are exhibiting Positivity Rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/nEEz9uYGfY — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2020

While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 14,42,722 sample tests in a single day on Thursday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,01,13,085.

“India achieved a remarkable milestone of 10 crore tests for Covid-19. ICMR has been working to exponentially increase access to testing. Rampant testing has enabled to successfully test, track and treat infections that led to efficient management of Covid-19 situation in the country,” ICMR stated.

(With inputs from IANS)