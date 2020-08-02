New Delhi: Two days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration extended the detention, under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by three months, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called for her release, noting that ‘India’s democracy is damaged when the government illegally detains political leaders’. Also Read - Former Jammu And Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PSA Detention Extended by 3 Months

The former Congress president tweeted today: “India’s democracy is damaged when GOI illegally detains political leaders. It’s high time Mehbooba Mufti is released”. Also Read - Govt Extends Detention of Mehbooba Mufti, 2 Other J-K Leaders Under Public Safety Act by 3 Months

Notably, The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief has been under detention since August 5 last year, when the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370 and also divided Jammu and Kashmir into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

This is for the second time that her detention has been extended. Earlier, it was extended in May.

Incidentally, her detention was extended for the second time on a day top Valley leader Sajad Lone was released from house arrest. In March, the Centre had also released from house arrest two former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah.

While Farooq Abdullah was released on March 13, Omar was released on March 24.