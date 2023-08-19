Home

India’s Digital Transformation Is Powered By Unshakeable Belief In Innovation: PM Modi At G20 Meet

The Prime Minister credited the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the unprecedented digital transformation that has taken place in India over the last 9 years.

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA PMINDIA WEBSITE** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Gandhinagar via video conferencing, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_18_2023_000076B)

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is an ideal testing lab for solutions and underlined that the solutions that succeed in the country can be easily applied anywhere in the world. In his virtual address at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet here in the city, the Prime Minister said India’s digital public infrastructure offers a scalable, secure and inclusive solution for global challenges. .

“India is an incredibly diverse country. We have dozens of languages and hundreds of dialects. It is home to every religion in the world and innumerable cultural practices. From ancient traditions to the latest technology, India has something for everyone,” PM Modi said. With such diversity, India is an ideal testing lab for solution, he said, adding “A solution that succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world.”

The Prime Minister credited the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the unprecedented digital transformation that has taken place in India over the last 9 years. He underlined that India’s digital transformation is powered by its unshakeable belief in innovation and its commitment to speedy implementation while also being motivated by the spirit of inclusion where no one is left behind.

Highlighting the scale, speed and scope of this transformation, the Prime Minister mentioned India’s 850 million internet users who enjoy some of the cheapest data costs in the world. Modi touched upon leveraging technology to transform governance and make it more efficient, inclusive, faster and transparent and gave the example of Aadhaar – India’s unique digital identity platform covering more than 1.3 billion people. He mentioned the JAM trinity- Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile that have revolutionized financial inclusion and the UPI payment system where nearly 10 billion transactions take place every month, and 45% of the global real-time payments happen in India.

#WATCH | “…Today India has over 850 million internet users enjoying some of the cheapest data costs in the world. We have leveraged technology to transform governance to make it more efficient, inclusive, faster & transparent…,” says PM Narendra Modi while virtually… pic.twitter.com/Gmd5kvzG1X — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2023

Global digital future

He called upon the participants at the event to put in efforts to develop a roadmap to facilitate cross country comparison of digital skills and to set up a virtual centre of excellence on digital skilling.

Cautioning the G20 representatives against the security threat challenges to digital economy as it spreads globally, Modi emphasised on building consensus on the “G20 High Level principles for a secure, trusted and resilient digital economy.”

“We in G20 have a unique opportunity to lay a foundation of an inclusive, prosperous and secure global digital future. We can include financial inclusion and productivity through Digital Public Infrastructure,” the Prime Minister said.

Explaining the experiments done by the Government of India on the digital economy front, Modi said the trinity of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar and mobile phones revolutionised financial transactions. “We are building ‘Bhashini’, an AI powered language translation platform. It will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India,” the Prime Minister said.

Building a global consensus

PM Modi called for a global consensus on high-level principles for building a secure, trusted, and reliable digital ecosystem.

He emphasised the need to focus on inclusive and sustainable development, particularly through digital technology. The prime minister noted that digital advancements can drive financial inclusion for small businesses, thus contributing to economic growth and resilience.

Safe and responsible use of AI

Prime Minister Modi concluded with an invitation for global collaboration, stating, Together we can build a framework for the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence. The possibilities are immense, and we are ready to seize them.”

