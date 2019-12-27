New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that nothing can be done about the country’s unemployment rate and the state of economy unless the voice of every Indian, irrespective of religion and caste, is heard in the Lok Sabha and in the state Assemblies.

Addressing a public gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday, Rahul Gandhi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “India’s economy can not run without taking people of all religions and castes along. Until the voice of every Indian is heard in Lok Sabha and in state Assemblies, nothing can be done about unemployment and the state of economy.”

I am in Chhattisgarh today to inaugurate the National Tribal Dance Festival, in Raipur. This unique festival, is an important step towards showcasing & protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/FYzVH9OUr6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 27, 2019

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday delivered the inaugural address speech at an event in Raipur is scheduled to be conducted from December 27 to 29. The three-day national-level tribal dance festival will take place at science college grounds. Several senior-level Congres leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were expected to attend the function, stated a report.