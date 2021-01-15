New Delhi: And not just by road, now you can travel from city to another in air, thanks to the initiative taken by the Haryana government. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has inaugurated air taxi services from Chandigarh to Hisar under the UDAN scheme of the Central Government. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Vandalise Haryana CM's Kisan Mahapanchayat Venue; Khattar Says Agitation Must End Here

According to Khattar, the air services would also start from Hisar to Dehradun in the second phase, while in the third phase two more routes will be added. Also Read - Haryana CM Cancels Kisan Mahapanchayat After Protesting Farmers Ransack Venue in Karnal

Giving further details, he said that in the second phase, services for Hisar to Dehradun will be started on January 18. In the third phase, two more routes from Chandigarh to Dehradun and Hisar to Dharamshala will be added on January 23. He added that the company also plans to include Shimla, Kullu, and more Haryana routes. Also Read - 5 Wanted Inter-state Criminals Arrested Near KMP Flyover in Gurugram After Tip-off

Ticket fare, seating capacity, speed limit

As per update, these air taxis will be four-seaters and have a speed limit of 250 km/hour. Besides the pilot, three passengers will be able to travel in these air taxis. Fares of these air taxis are also not that costly. From Chandigarh to Hisar, the normal fare for a person in the Volvo bus is Rs 700. Here, a passenger will have to spend Rs 1,755 for two ways.

Who will operate air taxi?

The air taxi service will be operated by AirTaxi India which was granted the Scheduled Commuter Airline Permit by the Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in December last year. The airline reportedly has 26 routes in regional connectivity scheme (RCS) UDAN.

The launch of the air taxi service goes in line with the Centre’s objective for providing air connectivity between metros and Tier-2, Tier-3 cities across the country.

Moreover, AirTaxi has stated that it has a fleet of Tecnam P2006T aircrafts, a twin-engine four-seat plane, which have been produced by Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam.

Travel time and how to book tickets?

As per updates, the distance from Chandigarh to Hisar will be covered by this aircraft in 45 minutes as the scheme aims to make flying affordable. Bookings can be made online. The company has also provided the facility of private booking. There will be a daily flight between Hisar and Chandigarh at its scheduled time even if only one passenger has booked a ticket.