India’s First Indigenous 700 MWe Nuclear Plant Starts At Full Capacity In Gujarat, PM Modi Calls It ‘Another Milestone’

Kakrapar Atomic Power Project(L&T).

Surat: In a major and historic achievement, India’s first indigenously developed nuclear power plant, boasting a capacity of 700 MW, commenced full-capacity operations in Gujarat’s Kakrapar on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in acknowledgment of this remarkable milestone, extended congratulations to the dedicated scientists and engineers who played a pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition.

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and tweeted, “India achieves another milestone. The first largest indigenous 700 MW Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers.”

Notably, the commercial operations of the nuclear reactor, which is located at the Kakrapar Atomic Power Project (KAPP), started on June 30, but it has been operating at 90 percent of its capacity till now.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is in the process of constructing two 700 MW pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs) in Kakrapar, where two 220 MW power plants are also situated.

Commissioning activities were actively progressing at KAPP 4, with officials reporting a remarkable 97.56 percent completion rate as of July.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also applauded the scientists and engineers involved in the major project, terming this ‘a firm step towards attaining PM Modi’s vision of self-sufficiency in power production.’

“India’s power acquires a new dimension today as our largest indigenous 700 MWe Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant Unit-3 in Gujarat starts operations at full capacity. It is a firm step towards attaining PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of self-sufficiency in power production. My heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and engineers involved in the project,” Amit Shah tweeted.

NPCIL has ambitious plans to establish 16 more 700 MW PHWRs across the nation, having already secured financial and administrative approvals for these projects.

Ongoing construction of 700 MW nuclear power plants is taking place at Rawatbhata in Rajasthan (RAPS 7 and 8) and Gorakhpur in Haryana (GHAVP 1 and 2).

The government has given the green light for the development of 10 indigenously designed PHWRs to be built in a fleet mode at four different locations: Gorakhpur in Haryana, Chutka in Madhya Pradesh, Mahi Banswara in Rajasthan, and Kaiga in Karnataka.

