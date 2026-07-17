PM Modi to launch India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Jind today; top 5 key features, proposed halts, inside look

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind.

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Indian Railways is set to flag off India's first Hydrogen Fuel Cell Trainset(Photo Credit: Ministry of Railways press release)

India’s first hydrogen-powered train: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to flag off India’s first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana’s Jind today, July 17, 2026. With this launch, India will join a select group of countries exploring hydrogen-powered rail transportation, which includes Germany, Japan, China, and the United States. It is to be noted that the hydrogen train will run between Jind and Sonipat. The hydrogen train project has been developed in accordance with design approval and technical specifications prepared by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO). Designed and developed entirely in India, the project demonstrates the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Capacity of around 2,600 passengers

Most hydrogen passenger trains currently operating globally comprise only two or three coaches and are primarily deployed on short regional routes. In contrast, the Indian Railways trainset has been configured as a 10-coach passenger train with a capacity of around 2,600 passengers, demonstrating the scalability of hydrogen-powered rail transport for high-capacity passenger operations.

How does a Hydrogen train actually work?

According to the Ministry of Railways’ press release, unlike conventional diesel locomotives that burn fuel to generate mechanical power, a hydrogen train carries a small power plant onboard in the form of a Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cell. Hydrogen stored in the train’s cylinders combines with oxygen from the surrounding air inside the fuel cell, producing electricity that powers the traction motors and turns the wheels. The only direct by-products of this electrochemical reaction are water vapour and heat. There is no combustion, no smoke and no tailpipe carbon emissions.

In simple terms, the process is almost like magic: Hydrogen + Oxygen → Electricity + Water Vapour → The Train Moves. What appears to be magic is actually clean science at work, converting hydrogen directly into electricity inside the train. The only direct by-product is water vapour. There is no smoke or direct carbon emission, contributing to a greener Indian Railways.

Accordingly, the two power cars, one at each end, produce 1,200 kW (1600 hp) of power per DPC, together enough to push the entire train up to 110 km/h. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Train will initially operate on the Jind–Sonipat section of Northern Railway, connecting Jind Junction, Gohana Junction and Sonipat while serving intermediate stations and proposed halts including Jind City, Pandu Pindara Junction, Lalit Khera Halt, Bhambhewa, Isapur Kheri Halt, Butane Halt, Khandrai Halt, Rabrah Halt, Lath Halt, Mohana, Barwasni Halt and Sonipat New.

The route has been selected for demonstrating the operational viability, safety and reliability of hydrogen-powered passenger train services under regular operating conditions. The dedicated hydrogen storage, compression and dispensing facility established at Jind will support refuelling operations, creating India’s first integrated hydrogen railway ecosystem.

Prime Minister Modi will also virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Tikamgarh railway station under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, according to an official statement issued by the Madhya Pradesh government.

What are the key Features of the Hydrogen-Powered Train on the Jind- Sonipat Section?

Key Features of the Hydrogen-Powered Train on the Jind- Sonipat Section