Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Giving a good news, the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday said that India's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received approval from Indian Drug regulators to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trial. Issuing a statement, the ministry said that the novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19 has been developed by Gennova, Pune.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate has been supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of Department of Biotechnology.

In the statement, the ministry said that the mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. Instead, mRNA vaccine carries the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus.

As per updates, the mRNA-based vaccines are scientifically the ideal choice to address a pandemic because of their rapid developmental timeline.

Considered as non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, the mRNA vaccine is degraded by standard cellular mechanisms. They are expected to be highly efficacious because of their inherent capability of being translatable into the protein structure inside the cell cytoplasm.

Moreover, the mRNA vaccines are fully synthetic and do not require a host for growth, e.g., eggs or bacteria.

After completing all preliminary work, Gennova will now start the Phase I/II Human clinical trial as it has received approval from the DCGI office.