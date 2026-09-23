India’s first-quarter growth ‘stunned the world,’ says Gajendra Shekhawat at WION Iconic Tourism Summit

Speaking as the keynote presenter at WION's Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi, Indian Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted that India remains firmly

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/indias-first-quarter-growth-stunned-the-world-says-gajendra-shekhawat-at-wion-iconic-tourism-summit-8529207/ Copy

India's first-quarter growth 'stunned the world,' says Gajendra Shekhawat at WION Iconic Tourism Summit (Pic: WION)

Speaking as the keynote presenter at WION’s Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi, Indian Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted that India remains firmly on track to achieve developed nation status by 2047.

Shekhawat highlighted the country’s economic resilience, remarking that India’s first-quarter growth “stunned the world” and remained solid “despite geopolitical turbulence.” Drawing inspiration from ancient Vedic philosophy, he invoked the phrase “Charaiveti, Charaiveti” (“keep moving, keep going”) to emphasise India’s enduring pursuit of progress and opportunity. He noted that while change is continuous, today’s transformation is occurring at an unprecedented pace, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 2047.

The minister also highlighted that experiential travel is emerging as the next major trend in tourism, with travellers increasingly seeking meaningful experiences and seamless journeys rather than conventional sightseeing.

The summit, gathers government officials, industry leaders, and representatives across tourism, aviation, hospitality, and technology. With diplomats from nearly 20 nations in attendance, discussions focus on key growth drivers including visa policies, mobility, infrastructure development, cultural diplomacy, and travel technology.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat invoked India’s civilisational call to keep moving in search of knowledge and new opportunities. Speaking at the WION Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026, Shekhawat cited the ancient exhortation “Charaiveti, Charaiveti”… pic.twitter.com/jCfUkz5bXd — WION (@WIONews) September 23, 2026

WION’s Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026

The summit will explore some of the most pressing issues shaping global mobility today, from visa policy and border management to biometric travel, digital transformation, and the growing role of artificial intelligence in enhancing traveller experiences. The event will conclude with the Iconic Awards 2026, recognising outstanding individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the travel and tourism industry.

The summit will also see the participation of ambassadors from Argentina, Greece, Suriname, Ireland, Slovakia, Cyprus, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Seychelles, along with prominent leaders from the tourism, aviation and hospitality sectors.

Part of the WION World Conferences series, the event at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, is presented by VFS Global, the global leader in trusted technology services enabling secure international mobility, which this year marks 25 years of facilitating seamless cross-border travel. The event is being organised in association with Red Hat Communications.