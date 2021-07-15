Gandhinagar: Considered as the country’s first redeveloped railway station in line with PM Modi’s plan to modernise railway stations through Public Private Partnerships, the Gandhinagar Capital railway station will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister on July 16. Interestingly, the redevelopment of the station has been planned by leveraging real estate potential of separable land and air space in and around the stations, through private participation. Notably, the redeveloped hubs will be called Railopolis.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: South Western Railways To Resume 6 Suburban Trains From Today | Full List Here

Giving further details the PMO earlier had said that the Station has been provided with world class amenities at par with modern airports. Moreover, the special care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space etc.

The PMO stated that the complete building is designed and provided with Green Building rating features and the state-of-the-art external façade will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes. Moreover, the station will also house a five-star hotel.

For this particular Gandhinagar Capital station, a joint venture special purpose vehicle (SPV) namely Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD) was formed with equity contribution of government of Gujarat (GoG) and Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC) in the ratio of 74:26 respectively.

The super facilities at the railway station include segregated entry and exit through landscaped area, Divyang friendly special ticket-booking counter, ramps, lifts, dedicated parking space, inter-faith prayer hall – a first for Indian Railways, dedicated exclusive art gallery with live LED wall display lounge.

On July 16, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly-built five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station and a host of other big-ticket projects.

The redevelopment of the existing railway station in Gandhinagar and construction of the five-star hotel on top of the station started in January 2017 after Modi performed their groundbreaking.

Now, the new-look station as well as the hotel are ready and will be inaugurated by PM Modi at 4 PM on July 16 through video conference.

The Gujarat government said that the luxury hotel, having 318 rooms and to be operated by a private entity, is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of Rs 790 crore.

The hotel would host national and international guests who would come to attend seminars and conferences at Mahatma Mandir, a convention centre situated just opposite the property, it said.

During the virtual event, PM Modi would also flag off Gandhinagar-Varanasi weekly superfast train and Gandhinagar-Varetha MEMU train.

He will also dedicate the newly electrified Mehsana-Varetha broad gauge rail line, which passes through Vadnagar (PM’s hometown), and a 266km stretch between Surendranagar and Pipavav station.