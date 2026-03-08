  • Home
India’s first ‘Ring Metro’ is now launched, now travel 72 km in a whole circle; check route details

The Pink Line of the Delhi Metro has now expanded to about 71.56 km, making it India's first fully operational 'Ring Metro'. Check route details here.

Published: March 8, 2026 7:55 PM IST
By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen
Delhi Metro- File image

India’s first ‘Ring Metro’: In a massive infrastructure update, India has added a new milestone to its metro network. In the recent update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the country’s first ‘Ring Metro’. Marking a major step in improving connectivity across the capital, the corridor includes a new bridge over the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct that carries both a metro line and a road flyover. Here are all the details you need to know about the country’s first approximately 72 kilometers ‘Ring Metro’ constructed in the national capital.

How is country’s first ‘Ring Metro’ special?

The 12.3 km Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur stretch is part of the Pink Line and includes eight elevated stations. These stations are Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur–Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar–Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur–Babarpur.

Route details of India’s first fully operational ‘Ring Metro’

Another corridor, the 9.9 km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park stretch on the Magenta Line, was also launched. With the addition of the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur section, the Pink Line has expanded to about 71.56 km, making it India’s first fully operational ‘Ring Metro’.

As a part of the update, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation commenced train services at 3 pm on two newly inaugurated corridors following their opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The services on the Majlis Park-Maujpur Badarpur and Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park sections.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for three additional Metro lines aimed at improving connectivity across the national capital. The two new stretches include a 12.3 km section of the Pink Line between Majlis Park and Maujpur Babarpur and a 9.9 km section of Magenta Line connecting Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park.

How will the new metro corridor help people?

According to DMRC, these corridors are expected to benefit residents in several areas including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V-A of the Delhi Metro project. Notably, these lines have a combined length of 16.1 km.

The proposed routes include R K Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1 and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj. These sections are expected to provide improved connectivity between key locations such as Noida, south Delhi and the airport, the PTI report added.

(With PTI inputs)

