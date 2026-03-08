India’s first ‘Ring Metro’ is now launched, now travel 72 km in a whole circle; check route details

India’s first ‘Ring Metro’: In a massive infrastructure update, India has added a new milestone to its metro network. In the recent update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated two new corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the country’s first ‘Ring Metro’. Marking a major step in improving connectivity across the capital, the corridor includes a new bridge over the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct that carries both a metro line and a road flyover. Here are all the details you need to know about the country’s first approximately 72 kilometers ‘Ring Metro’ constructed in the national capital.

How is country’s first ‘Ring Metro’ special?

The 12.3 km Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur stretch is part of the Pink Line and includes eight elevated stations. These stations are Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur–Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar–Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur–Babarpur.

Route details of India’s first fully operational ‘Ring Metro’

Another corridor, the 9.9 km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park stretch on the Magenta Line, was also launched. With the addition of the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur section, the Pink Line has expanded to about 71.56 km, making it India’s first fully operational ‘Ring Metro’.