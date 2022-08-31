New Delhi: In a first, India is all set to get its vaccine against cervical cancer on September 1. The vaccine will be launched by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology Jitendra Singh on Thursday. Notably, this cervical cancer vaccine, Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV), is developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and the Department of Biotechnology(DBT).Also Read - Serum Institute Gets DCGI Approval, To Produce India's First Cervical Cancer Vaccine Soon

Giving details, Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the COVID working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) said it is an exciting experience to launch a made-in-India vaccine.

"It is very exciting and I must say it makes us very happy that our daughters and granddaughters will now be able to get this much-awaited vaccine. In fact, this is one of the last major vaccines to be introduced. In fact, this is one of the last vaccines that will be launched in the programme. Now, Indian vaccines will be available and we hope that it will be launched in the National Immunisation programme for 9-14-year-old girls," he added.

“It is very effective and prevents cervical cancer because, 85 per cent to 90 per cent cases, cervical cancer is because of this particular virus and this vaccine is against those viruses. So, if we give it to our young children and daughters, they are protected from the infection and consequently probably 30 years later, cancer does not occur,” Dr Arora further explained.

“There was a shortage in the global market. Now Indian vaccine has come. So, we will be able to take care of our requirements within our made-in-India vaccine,” he said.

What is cervical cancer?

For the unversed, cervical cancer starts in the cervix and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women in general are at risk for cervical cancer. Cervical cancer happens most often in women over age 30. According to experts, long-lasting infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) is the actual reason of cervical cancer. The cervical cancer is highly treatable if detected early.