Home

News

Indias first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be flagged off by PM Modi today

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be flagged off by PM Modi today

The Vande Bharat sleeper has a maximum speed of 180 kmph, and it will cover a distance of 958 km between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati in just 14 hours.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first sleeper Vande Bharat train from Malda Town in West Bengal today, Saturday, 17 January 2026. The Vande Bharat sleeper has a maximum speed of 180 kmph, and it will cover a distance of 958 kilometres between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati (Kamakhya) in just 14 hours.

Which cities will the train connect?

This sleeper train will directly benefit the Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon districts of Assam and the Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah districts of West Bengal, strengthening connectivity between the Northeast and Eastern India.

Total of 16 coaches

The Vande Bharat sleeper train will comprise a total of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach. It will have a total passenger capacity of approximately 823 passengers, making long-distance overnight journeys comfortable.

Modern design and safety

A completely new bogie and suspension system have been developed for this train. Features such as ergonomic interiors, safe staircases, improved noise control, KAVACH system, CCTV cameras, emergency talk-back units, and advanced fire safety make it extremely safe.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.