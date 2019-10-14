Thiruvananthapuram: 30-year-old Pranjal Patil, who battled all odds to become the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, took charge as the Assistant Collector of Ernakulam district of Kerala on Monday.

On the historic occasion, she was received at the Collectorate by a few officials including Senior Superintendent of police, who welcomed her with bouquets.

Kerala: Pranjal Patil, India’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer takes charge as Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram. pic.twitter.com/opUn08uu6X — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

Patil, a resident of Maharashtra was the first visually-challenged IAS official appointed in Kerala cadre.

Pranjal Patil was born with weak eyesight and lost her vision at the age of six but that didn’t deter her from pursuing her civil service dream. After clearing the UPSC exams in the first attempt, Patil was offered a job in the Indian Railway Account Services, but her vision problem became a hindrance.

Though she was disappointed, she didn’t give up and worked hard to improve her ranking in the second attempt. And well, she cracked the UPSC exams in the second attempt as well and stood 124th in the country.

In 2017, she was appointed the assistant collector at Ernakulam for which she underwent a training at the Lal Bahadur Shashri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie.

And after two years, Patil is finally living her dream. She has surely set an example and is an inspiration to millions of people!